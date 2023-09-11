Ζωή στην πόλη

Ξεκλειδώνοντας τον πιο γρήγορο εαυτό σας στο Forza Motorsport

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Forza Motorsport is making a comeback with a brand new installment after four years. The developers, Turn 10, have gone back to the drawing board to reinvent the franchise. The demo of the game reveals exciting changes in gameplay and accessibility features.

The demo consists of three races from The Builders’ Cup, which focuses on upgrading and building your car. Unlike previous versions of the game that emphasize collecting an extensive car collection, the new Forza Motorsport encourages players to focus on upgrading a few cars they genuinely enjoy.

One noticeable change in gameplay is the controls. The controls in the new Forza Motorsport require more precision, creating a more realistic driving experience. It is no longer possible to simply brake through turns; players must work with their cars to achieve a clean turn. While the controls may take some adjustment for long-time players, they provide a more accurate representation of real-life driving.

The accessibility features in the game are commendable. Forza Motorsport has made efforts to ensure that blind and low-vision players can enjoy the game. Various audio cues, such as gear changes and proximity alerts, allow players to navigate the game without visual cues. These accessibility options can also benefit sighted players, enhancing their driving experience.

The inclusion of accessibility features opens up the game to a whole new audience, and it is exciting to see how blind and low-vision players will experience and review the game. Additionally, these accessibility options serve as a reminder that accessibility in gaming should be expected rather than applauded.

In conclusion, Forza Motorsport has gone back to the drawing board with its new installment. The game focuses on building and upgrading a select few cars, providing a more realistic and immersive driving experience. The inclusion of accessibility features makes the game accessible to a wider audience, and it will be interesting to see how players embrace these changes when the game is released.

