Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το eBay παρουσιάζει το Εργαλείο AI για τη δημιουργία καταχωρίσεων προϊόντων στην πλατφόρμα του

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το eBay παρουσιάζει το Εργαλείο AI για τη δημιουργία καταχωρίσεων προϊόντων στην πλατφόρμα του

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια