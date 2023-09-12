Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Άνθρωποι με λιγότερη αυτοπεποίθηση στις φιλίες που υποστηρίζονται από AI, Ευρήματα Μελέτης

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
A recent study by academics at Ohio State University reveals that people feel less confident in their friendships when they discover that their friends have been using AI to write messages to them. The experiment involved 208 participants who were asked to pretend to be friends with a fictional persona named Taylor. The participants were instructed to send messages to Taylor seeking support, advice, or casual conversation regarding various scenarios.

After receiving responses from Taylor, participants were divided into three equal groups, with each group given a different explanation for how Taylor composed the messages. The explanations included Taylor not using any assistance, Taylor using AI, or Taylor getting help from another human. The participants were then asked about their feelings towards Taylor’s methods.

The findings indicated that individuals prefer their friends to rely solely on their own efforts and not use any third-party assistance, whether from AI or another human. Participants expressed less satisfaction and increased uncertainty about the status of their friendships when they discovered that AI was involved in composing the messages. According to Bingjie Liu, the lead author of the study, people value the effort invested in maintaining a friendship and view the use of AI as taking shortcuts, which can negatively impact the relationship.

This study aligns with previous research that shows people tend to think less of others if they use AI in text conversations due to the lack of authenticity. While AI writing tools are becoming more common in various communication applications, the study warns against using them to communicate with friends. Liu cautions that relying on AI in friendships could create suspicion and disrupt the authenticity and sincerity that are crucial for healthy relationships.

The comprehensive details of the study and its results were published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. The research highlights the importance of genuine effort and authenticity in maintaining strong and meaningful friendships, emphasizing that convenience should not replace sincere human interaction.

Πηγές:
– Ohio State University study
– Sage Journals’ Journal of Social and Personal Relationships

