Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Νέα μελέτη δείχνει πολλά υποσχόμενη ανάπτυξη για την αγορά των ακουστικών Digital Sedation

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Νέα μελέτη δείχνει πολλά υποσχόμενη ανάπτυξη για την αγορά των ακουστικών Digital Sedation

A new report by DataHorizzon Research reveals that the digital sedation headset market is expected to experience a healthy growth rate in the coming years. Digital sedation, a modern approach to inducing therapy, is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional pharmacological methods. This increasing demand is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The report highlights that research and development in sedation delivery modes are driving the growth of the digital sedation headset market. Additionally, the rising rate of hospitalization due to accidents and emergency cases is also shaping the market trends. Patients find digital sedation to be a comforting option during emergency procedures, and medical research supports the use of digital techniques to reduce adverse events.

The market is projected to witness a double-digit CAGR by 2032. Digital sedation headsets provide patients with a personalized and engaging experience, enhancing treatment options. Virtual reality headsets, in particular, are expected to dominate the market as they create an immersive experience for patients to relax.

Among the applications, dental surgery stands out as the leading segment where digital sedation improves patient comfort. North America is the largest market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Some of the key players in the market include Oncomfort, Medtronic, HypnoVR, Wide Awake VR, Vygon, and OperaVR.

The global digital sedation headset market is segmented by type, application, and region. Virtual reality headsets are the leading segment, as they enable patients to cope during treatment procedures. Surgical procedures are also anticipated to experience rapid growth due to the adoption of modernized sedation techniques.

North America leads in digital sedation, driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for non-pharmacological sedation methods. The United States is particularly dominant in the market, with favorable reimbursement policies supporting adoption.

Overall, the digital sedation headset market shows promise for significant growth in the coming years. This innovative approach to sedation is revolutionizing patient comfort and experiences during medical procedures.

Πηγές:
– DataHorizzon Research

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια