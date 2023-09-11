Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Bun 1.0 αποστέλλεται ως Node.js και Deno Alternative

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Bun 1.0 αποστέλλεται ως Node.js και Deno Alternative

The release of Bun 1.0 marks an exciting moment for developers looking for a fast alternative to Node.js and Deno. Bun, designed to be a drop-in replacement for Node.js, promises increased speed and ease of use. During a release livestream, the Bun team highlighted its impressive performance, writing files up to three times faster than Node.js and reading files at the same speed.

Bun, created by Oven, also introduced the Bun toolkit, with the Bun runtime being the crown jewel. The runtime is a backward-compatible replacement for Node.js and has the ability to run Typescript and TSX files with no dependencies required. One of the key advantages of Bun is its speed, with significantly faster startup times compared to npm. According to Ashcon Partovi, product manager at Oven, npm takes around 150 milliseconds to start running a script on a MacBook Pro, while Bun starts in just 30 milliseconds, providing an instantaneous experience.

In benchmarking tests, Bun outperformed both Node.js and Deno. In one example, running an HTTP handler that rendered a server-side page with React, Bun handled about 68,000 requests per second, compared to 29,000 and 14,000 for Deno and Node.js, respectively. Another test showed that Bun achieved higher requests per second with concurrent connections, outperforming Node.js and Deno.

Although speed is a significant advantage of Bun, developers should consider other factors when choosing a runtime. Deno, for example, prioritizes safety, allowing developers to use packages from the community without concerns about potential system risks. Node.js, on the other hand, has recently focused on improving performance and security. The competition among these runtimes highlights the evolving nature of JavaScript runtimes.

Bun is still a work in progress, with the team currently working on getting the Windows version up and running. However, with its impressive performance and ease of use, Bun shows great potential as an alternative to Node.js and Deno.

Πηγές:
– X (Twitter) – Jarred Sumner: https://twitter.com/sumner_jarred/status/1560056116295833615
– X (Twitter) – Ashcon Partovi: https://twitter.com/ashconpartovi/status/1560577289605390336
– X (Twitter) – Shalini Tewari: https://twitter.com/shalinimtewari/status/1560735581553985030
– James Konik – Snky: https://snky.dev/posts/bun-a-new-js-runtime-vs-node-js-and-deno

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια