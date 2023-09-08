Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Star Trek: Infinite: A Game-Changer for Trekkies και λάτρεις της στρατηγικής

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Star Trek: Infinite: A Game-Changer for Trekkies και λάτρεις της στρατηγικής

Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have joined forces to release a game that will revolutionize the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Titled Star Trek: Infinite, this new space sim is licensed by Paramount Consumer Products and will be available for Mac and PC users on October 12, 2023.

For avid space explorers, there is an opportunity to pre-order the game and gain exclusive perks. These include options for Star Trek: Lower Decks uniforms, access to the U.S.S. Cerritos, a science ship designed for minor nations in the Second Contact mode, and an exclusive Klingon advisor voice line.

For a premium experience, the Digital Deluxe Edition (DDE) offers more than just the core game. It includes a digital artbook, the official soundtrack, and an in-game music pack featuring classic tunes from the Star Trek universe.

Set decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Infinite allows players to take control of their chosen faction: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Players will experience galactic politics, empire economics, and engage in first contact scenarios with unknown species. The game remains faithful to Star Trek lore while introducing new storylines to explore.

Star Trek: Infinite is set to launch on October 12, 2023, for Mac and PC users. Fans of the franchise can look forward to immersing themselves in the Star Trek universe and forging their own path in the galaxy. Live long and prosper, gamers!

Πηγές:
– Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια