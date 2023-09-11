Barry Callebaut to Invest CHF 500 Million in Customer Innovation, Sustainability, and Digital Development

Barry Callebaut, a leading company in the cocoa and chocolate industry, is making a significant investment of CHF 500 million. The investment will focus on delivering customer innovation, sustainability initiatives, and digital development. The strategic review, known as BC Next Level, aims to save the business approximately CHF 250 million per year by improving global operations.

The program aims to shape the company’s direction for the next decade, bringing it closer to markets and customers, and fostering simplicity and digitization in its practices. A new management structure will be implemented, with new global responsibilities in finance, human resources, and technology. Additionally, the company plans to launch a customer supply and development organization.

To support these changes, the executive committee will be reduced from nine to six members. New additions to the committee include Peter Vanneste as Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Suchanek as Chief People & Diversity Officer, and Dr. Clemens Woehrle as Chief Customer Supply & Development Officer.

As part of the reorganization, Jo Thys, the current Chief Operations Officer, will assume the new role of President Operations Strategy & Innovation, reporting to Clemens Woehrle. Ben De Schryver, the current CFO, will transition into a commercial role as Regional President for the North America division. Vamsi Mohan Thati will become Regional President for the APAC, Middle East & Africa region.

In light of these changes, some executives, including Steve Woolley, Masha Vis-Mertens, and Rogier van Sligter, have chosen to seek opportunities outside of the company.

Barry Callebaut will provide a full strategic update and more details about BC Next Level on November 1, 2023. The update will be presented at a hybrid event in London.

CEO Peter Feld expressed the company’s mission to be the heart and engine of the cocoa and chocolate industry. He emphasized the need to strategically invest in the company’s future to meet evolving customer demands for more sustainable and innovative products. Feld highlighted the importance of moving decision-making closer to markets and customers, as well as embracing simplicity and digitalization to drive innovation and sustainability.

Patrick De Maeseneire, Chairman of Barry Callebaut’s Board of Directors, expressed support for the company’s investment. He believes that BC Next Level will make Barry Callebaut more customer-focused, agile, and efficient, ensuring long-term success for all stakeholders.

With this significant investment and strategic review, Barry Callebaut aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the industry and continue delivering value to its customers and stakeholders.

