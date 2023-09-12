Ζωή στην πόλη

Δύο Μέλη Διορίστηκαν στη Συμβουλευτική Επιτροπή Φορολογικής Αντιστάθμισης Ψηφιακών Παιχνιδιών της Αυστραλιανής Κυβέρνησης

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
The Australian Federal Government has announced the appointment of two members to the advisory board for the country’s new Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO). The DGTO offers game developers a 30% tax rebate on local development costs that reach a threshold of AUD $500,000.

The appointees, Johanna Egger and Morgan Jaffit, will serve for three-year terms and will provide guidance to the Government on DGTO applications. Johanna Egger is a board member of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and the Managing Director of digital studio Two Bulls. Morgan Jaffit is a consulting executive producer at Weta Workshop and has worked with various studios such as Defiant Development and Spitfire Interactive.

Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, expressed his support for the appointments in a press release, stating that Australia has a proud history of game development and that he wants to ensure its future growth and development. He believes that Johanna and Morgan, with their extensive experience in the gaming and digital creative industries, will bring valuable expertise to the board.

The Federal Digital Games Tax Offset was initially announced in 2021 by the Morrison Government and was implemented in mid-2023 by the Albanese Government. It is part of a broader effort to encourage growth in the Australian game development industry and attract international studios. Other state-based rebates and grants programs, such as those in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, also support game development at various levels.

In addition to the tax offset, smaller grants programs, like the Games: Expansion Pack from Screen Australia and the First Nations Game Studio Fund, continue to provide support for independent game developers. These initiatives aim to foster the growth of solo and small-team game development in Australia.

Πηγές:
– Press Release from the Office of Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts
– Australian Federal Government’s Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) program

