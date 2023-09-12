Ζωή στην πόλη

Η Apple αποκαλύπτει το Apple Watch Series 9: Πιο γρήγορο, πιο έξυπνο και πιο βιώσιμο

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Apple has officially introduced its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event held in Cupertino. The new smartwatch is equipped with the powerful S9 chip, boasting a 60% increase in speed and a 30% faster GPU compared to its predecessor.

One of the notable features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of WatchOS 10 and the Name Drop feature. This feature enables users to share personal information when they are in proximity to another user with the same device. Additionally, the integration of Ultrawideband technology enhances interoperability with the HomePod and enhances the Find My functionality.

The display of the Apple Watch Series 9 offers impressive brightness capabilities, ranging from 2,000 nits at its maximum to a single nit at its lowest. The introduction of the Siri health feature allows users to receive health updates via voice commands. This feature is supported by the updated neural engine, which enhances text transcription speed by 25% compared to the S8 chip.

A unique addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap feature. Using this input system, users can perform various actions such as answering calls or turning off alarms by tapping their index finger and thumb together. This feature is set to be available next month.

Aligning with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the company’s “first ever carbon neutral” product. Achieving this status is attributed to the use of more recycled components, including cobalt, improved packaging, and the procurement of “high quality” carbon credits.

Customers can choose from a range of color options for the Series 9, including starlight, silver, midnight, Product Red, and a new pink color. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399, with pre-orders beginning today and shipping commencing on September 22.

Ορισμοί:
– S9 chip: The latest chip developed by Apple for its wearable devices, providing improved performance.
– Ultrawideband: A wireless communication technology that enables short-range, high-bandwidth data transfer between devices.
– Neural engine: A component of Apple’s chips that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

Πηγές:
– Apple Wonderlust event in Cupertino.

