Apple Unveils Date for iPhone 15 Launch Event: What to Expect

Μάμφο Μπρέσια

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Apple has officially announced that the much-anticipated iPhone 15 series will be launched on September 12. This event is expected to showcase not only the new iPhones but also other exciting gadgets. To watch the livestream of the event, viewers can head to Apple’s official YouTube channel or stay tuned to India Today Tech for updates.

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. While the overall design might remain similar with cosmetic changes, there are expected to be major improvements in various areas. Leaks suggest that Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions might be available at the current prices.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 15 lineup is set to offer a USB-C charge for all models. The Pro models will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard ones will feature the A16 chip. Additionally, users can expect larger screens with slimmer bezels across all models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to come with the “Dynamic Island” feature, while the Pro models may have a sleek titanium finish and a periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

At the event, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, the successor to the current Series 8. The Apple Watch Ultra, featuring upgraded components and a new S9 processor, is also anticipated. Furthermore, there are speculations about the introduction of a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15 launch, Apple is likely to reveal the release schedule for iOS 17 and other operating systems.

