Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Εκδήλωση Apple 2023: Παρουσίαση και προσδοκίες της σειράς iPhone 15

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Εκδήλωση Apple 2023: Παρουσίαση και προσδοκίες της σειράς iPhone 15

In just a few hours, Apple will kick off its annual September event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, where it usually unveils the latest generation of iPhones and other products. This year, all eyes are on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which is expected to bring significant upgrades and enhancements to Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup.

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly include the standard iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, and the premium models – iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models are expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen size, while the Plus models will have a larger 6.7-inch display. One notable change in all iPhone 15 models is the shift from the Lightning port to the USB-C port, offering users more flexibility in connectivity.

The Pro models, as usual, will come with premium features and a higher price tag. They are rumored to have a slimmer design with curved bezels and a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. There could also be a redesigned “mute” button that may serve as an Action button, inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the upgraded 3-nanometer A17 chip, promising faster speeds and improved efficiency. Moreover, the Pro models might include an enhanced telephoto camera lens for superior photography capabilities.

Pricing details for the iPhone 15 series remain uncertain, but there are speculations of a potential price increase compared to the previous generation. Analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while other sources suggest a $100 increase for both Pro models, placing the iPhone 15 Pro between $1,099 and $1,199, and the Pro Max between $1,199 and $1,299.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series comes at a challenging time for the smartphone industry, with a recent slump in sales. Apple’s smartphone sales decreased by 2.4 percent in the last quarter, but the company aims to reignite consumer interest with the new lineup’s compelling features and upgrades. These include Dynamic Island technology, a potential removal of the iconic notch, and innovative camera advancements such as a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With the Apple event just hours away, tech enthusiasts and consumers eagerly anticipate the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series and other exciting announcements. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple’s Wonderlust event.

Πηγές:
– Mark Gurman, Apple events tipster
– DigiTimes
– Analyst Jeff Pu

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια