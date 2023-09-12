Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Ο προμηθευτής της Apple, Foxconn, θα στείλει το iPhone 15 Made in India, επεκτείνοντας την παραγωγή πέρα ​​από την Κίνα

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο προμηθευτής της Apple, Foxconn, θα στείλει το iPhone 15 Made in India, επεκτείνοντας την παραγωγή πέρα ​​από την Κίνα

Apple supplier Foxconn is set to start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones are rolled out from Chinese factories. This move by Apple is part of a multiyear initiative to diversify its manufacturing beyond China and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. The assembly of iPhones in India will not only help Apple broaden its manufacturing capabilities but also mitigate the uncertainties in trade caused by tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Foxconn facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, will play a crucial role in facilitating the shipment of the latest iPhone units. However, the production of iPhone 15 in India will depend on the availability of components, primarily sourced through imports, as well as the smooth scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility near Chennai.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple suppliers operating in India, such as Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to begin iPhone 15 assembly. This will further strengthen Apple’s manufacturing presence in India.

The iPhone 15 is set to be launched today at the Wonderlust event, along with other announcements including the new Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to feature a glass back and aluminum sides, while the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly have a switch to a titanium design, making them more durable and lighter.

Overall, Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in India is a strategic move to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. By expanding its manufacturing beyond China, Apple aims to ensure a more resilient and secure supply of its critical products.

Πηγές:
– Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/foxconn-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15
– LiveMint: https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15-report-11657667457472.html

