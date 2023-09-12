Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Apple Event 2023: Μπορεί το iPhone 15 να ανατρέψει τα δεδομένα για την Apple Inc.;

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Apple Inc.’s highly anticipated iPhone unveiling is always a significant moment for the company, and this year’s event holds even more weight. With the introduction of the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple aims to reverse a string of sluggish sales and reignite consumer excitement.

The tech giant faces a variety of challenges, including a broader industry slowdown in smartphone demand and concerns about the company’s presence in China, its largest international market. Additionally, the decision to switch to the USB-C charging standard may not sit well with consumers who have amassed collections of Lightning accessories.

However, there are promising factors working in Apple’s favor. The iPhone continues to be the company’s most profitable product, accounting for around half of its sales. Apple’s ability to push higher-end models with exclusive features has also helped it maintain demand and charge premium prices.

Despite the overall smartphone market slump, Apple has outperformed its competitors. While iPhone shipments slipped by 2% last quarter, Samsung Electronics Co. experienced a far steeper decline of 15%. This relative resilience has enabled Apple to gain market share in the industry.

One potential hurdle for Apple is the reception of the iPhone 15 in China. While the Chinese market has been a bright spot for the company, recent government bans and competition from Huawei Technologies Co. have raised concerns about the potential waning sentiment towards Apple. However, Apple has faced similar challenges in the past and managed to rebound.

As Apple unveils its latest iPhone and updates to other products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, all eyes will be on the company’s performance. The holiday season will serve as a litmus test for Apple’s ability to overcome these challenges and regain momentum in the smartphone market.

