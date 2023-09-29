Αποστολή Ψυχής της NASA: Εξερεύνηση ενός αστεροειδούς πλούσιου σε μέταλλα

NASA is preparing for an exciting new mission with its Psyche spacecraft, which will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The mission aims to explore a unique asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be made mostly of metal. This will be the first time planetary scientists will have the opportunity to study such a metal-rich asteroid up close.

The Psyche spacecraft will travel to the asteroid over a six-year journey covering more than 2.2 billion miles. It will take a spiraling path, including a flyby of Mars in 2026 to gain speed. Upon reaching Psyche in 2029, the spacecraft will capture images, measure its magnetic field, examine its internal structure, and analyze its surface composition.

Psyche, also known as asteroid 16 Psyche, is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is approximately 173 miles wide and has an exceptionally reflective surface. Scientists believe it may be the core of a failed planet, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets like Earth.

The mission holds great excitement because it offers a chance to learn more about how planets form. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the principal investigator of Psyche, explained that while scientists have explored rocky objects like Mercury, Venus, Mars, and the Moon, as well as gas giants like Jupiter, the discovery of a largely metallic object like Psyche is unprecedented.

While the exact appearance of Psyche is yet to be seen, scientists expect it to have a mostly metallic surface. However, any other metals aside from iron and nickel are likely to have dissolved within those metals over time. Despite the lack of shiny appearances, the spacecraft will employ a multispectral imager to capture color information about the asteroid’s surface.

The Psyche spacecraft itself is equipped with solar panels that will generate power for its solar electric propulsion system. It stands at about 10 feet tall and eight feet square on the bottom, with various instruments and cameras fixed to its exteriors.

Overall, the Psyche mission promises to be an exciting and groundbreaking adventure for NASA. It presents a unique opportunity to study a metal-rich asteroid and gain further understanding of the formation of our own planet and others in the early solar system.

