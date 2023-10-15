Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νεαρός αστρονόμος αγκαλιάζει τη μαγεία της έκλειψης ηλίου

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Scott Young, a passionate young astronomer, vividly remembers his first solar eclipse. He witnessed the extraordinary sight of a black hole with blue flames, surrounded by an eerie light that revealed stars during the daytime. This awe-inspiring experience changed his life forever, as he made the decision to pursue a career as an astronomer.

Young, who currently works as the planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, recently gathered with other science enthusiasts at Assiniboine Park to witness the annular solar eclipse. Despite cloudy conditions, which made visibility challenging, they were eager to catch a glimpse of this astrological event. Those fortunate enough to find a gap in the clouds witnessed approximately 50% of the sun being covered by the moon.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in 2017, visible in its entirety in the United States and partially in Canada. The next solar eclipse is expected on April 8 and will be best seen in eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

Fellow astronomer Dennis Lyons joined Young at the park, armed with a telescope and answers for curious minds. He hoped to spark the interest of young stargazers and encourage them to actively engage in the sciences. Lyons emphasized the excitement of sharing this experience with others and the potential to ignite a passion for science. By simply looking up and questioning the mysteries of the universe, individuals can embrace the wonders of stargazing.

While the annular eclipse was only partially visible in the prairies due to cloudy conditions, the dedication of these astronomy enthusiasts demonstrates their unwavering enthusiasm for uncovering the secrets of the universe.

Source: This article is based on a news article by Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

