Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μπορούν τα ηλιακά πάνελ να λειτουργήσουν κοντά σε άλλα αστέρια;

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Μπορούν τα ηλιακά πάνελ να λειτουργήσουν κοντά σε άλλα αστέρια;

Solar panel technology has made significant advancements in recent years and is now the fastest-growing renewable power source. Initially developed for use in space, solar panels have become a reliable source of energy for satellites and crewed spacecraft due to their ability to generate electric voltage through the photoelectric effect.

The photoelectric effect was first discovered in the 1800s when scientists observed that charged metallic planets emitted electrons when exposed to ultraviolet light. From this discovery, it was determined that light consisted of quantum particles called photons. While there were early experiments utilizing the photoelectric effect to generate electric power, the first true solar cells were not developed until the mid-1900s.

Research has since focused on improving solar cell technology to make them lighter, cheaper, and more efficient. Modern solar panels can harness not only ultraviolet light but also visible and infrared light. However, existing designs are optimized for harnessing the light emitted by the Sun, which primarily falls within the green range and includes significant amounts of ultraviolet light.

The challenge arises when considering the use of solar panels near other stars, particularly red dwarf stars like those found in the Proxima Centauri system. Red dwarf stars have a peak brightness in the red or infrared spectrum and emit minimal ultraviolet light. To explore nearby planetary systems like Proxima Centauri, solar panels capable of harnessing red dwarf starlight would be necessary.

A recent study in Scientific Reports examines the efficiency of solar panels under different stellar spectra, comparing the Sun to Proxima Centauri. The study focuses on organic photovoltaics (OPVs), a lightweight and flexible technology suitable for application on large solar sails used in interstellar probes.

Unlike more established silicon-based solar cells, OPVs can be tuned to different wavelengths. The efficiency of a solar cell depends on its band gap, which refers to the energy required for electrons to jump from the valence band to the conduction band. By adjusting the band gap using various organic materials, solar panels can be optimized to capture the most energy from specific light sources.

The study found that while a wider band gap is ideal for sunlight, solar cells with a narrow band gap would be more efficient in harnessing Proxima Centauri’s light. For example, a wide band gap solar cell has a theoretical efficiency of 18.9% for sunlight but only 0.9% for Proxima Centauri. In contrast, a narrow band gap model achieves a theoretical efficiency of 12.6% for Proxima Centauri.

While solar panels can generate electricity from red dwarf stars, there is a major drawback. Red dwarf stars produce significantly less light than the Sun, meaning individual solar cells would not generate as much energy. To compensate for the lower light levels, interstellar solar panels would need to be much larger, resulting in increased weight and cost.

Further research into materials may yield more efficient methods of generating electricity from light, potentially overcoming the challenges associated with utilizing solar panels near other stars.

πηγή:
Schopp, Nora, et al. “Interstellar photovoltaics.” Scientific Reports 13.1 (2023): 16114.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Γυροσκόπιο λέιζερ παρακολουθεί τις διακυμάνσεις της περιστροφής της γης σε πραγματικό χρόνο

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η αστροναύτης Jasmin Moghbeli συνομιλεί με μαθητές σχολείου του Δουβλίνου από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η παρέμβαση στο Summer Camp οδηγεί σε περισσότερες θετικές απόψεις για την ικανότητα STEM των κοριτσιών στα αγόρια

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Γυροσκόπιο λέιζερ παρακολουθεί τις διακυμάνσεις της περιστροφής της γης σε πραγματικό χρόνο

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η αστροναύτης Jasmin Moghbeli συνομιλεί με μαθητές σχολείου του Δουβλίνου από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η παρέμβαση στο Summer Camp οδηγεί σε περισσότερες θετικές απόψεις για την ικανότητα STEM των κοριτσιών στα αγόρια

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη επιβεβαιώνει ότι τα απολιθωμένα ίχνη στο Νέο Μεξικό είναι άνω των 20,000 ετών

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια