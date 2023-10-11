Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν νέες ενδείξεις για το πώς οι γάτες παράγουν το γουργούρισμα τους

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν νέες ενδείξεις για το πώς οι γάτες παράγουν το γουργούρισμα τους

Researchers may have finally unraveled the mystery behind how cats produce their distinct purring sound. Contrary to the long-standing belief that purring results from the contracting and relaxing of muscles in the vocal folds of the larynx, a recent study suggests that cats possess special “pads” that contribute to their low-frequency purr. These findings shed light on an age-old sound that has fascinated both cat lovers and scientists alike.

While many animal sounds are generated by air passing through the voice box or larynx, previous theories postulated that cats actively manipulate their larynx muscles to produce a rhythmic purring sound. To investigate this further, researchers conducted tests on larynxes extracted from cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illness.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that the larynxes produced purr-like sounds simply by blowing air through them, without any muscle contraction or release. Additionally, the cats’ vocal cords vibrated similarly to human vocal cords involved in creating the “vocal fry” sound. The researchers suggested that the “pads” of tissue attached to the cats’ vocal cords may enable them to produce low-pitched purrs.

While this discovery does not completely negate the possibility of muscle involvement in purring, it presents a new avenue for research. Robert Eklund, a linguist at Linköping University, deemed this study a significant milestone in understanding purring mechanisms.

However, determining precisely how cats purr remains a challenging task. Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) could potentially provide insights into the feline brain during purring, restraining a cat inside the scanner while encouraging it to purr raises ethical concerns.

Nevertheless, with these recent findings, researchers are one step closer to cracking the code behind one of the most recognizable sounds in the animal kingdom. Cat owners and scientists alike eagerly await further exploration into the fascinating world of purring felines.

