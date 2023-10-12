Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

The Search for Alien Life: Detecting Biosignatures in Exoplanet Atmospheres

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Astronomers are on the hunt for signs of life beyond our solar system, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is set to play a crucial role in this search. The JWST has the potential to detect the atmospheres of several promising exoplanets, offering insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth. However, determining what qualifies as a true chemical signature of life presents a challenge.

To observe exoplanets, astronomers focus on their host stars and wait for the planets to transit, or pass between, the star and the telescope. As the planet transits, the star’s light passes through its atmosphere, causing dips and peaks in the star’s brightness depending on the chemicals present in the atmosphere. These variations create a chemical barcode for the transiting planet.

Traditionally, scientists have searched for specific gases, such as oxygen or methane, as potential biosignatures. However, these gases can also be produced by non-biological processes, making them unreliable indicators of life on their own. Instead, scientists consider the context in which these gases are found. For example, finding methane and oxygen together would be highly suggestive of life since it is difficult to produce these gases in combination without biology.

Monitoring an exoplanet’s atmosphere over time can also provide valuable information. Seasonal variations in the concentration of certain gases, such as ozone, could serve as a fingerprint of life. Additionally, scientists are developing agnostic biosignatures that do not make assumptions about the biochemistry of alien life. One agnostic biosignature is the degree of chemical “surprisingness” or disequilibrium in an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

Determining biosignatures of alien life is a complex task that requires caution and careful analysis. As scientists continue to explore exoplanet atmospheres with the JWST and other instruments, they hope to uncover the first hints of life beyond our solar system.

Πηγές:
– NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Hurt, T. Pyle (IPAC)
– NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCI, Joseph Olmsted (STSCI)

