ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Δείτε το Starlink "Satellite Train" πάνω από το Χιούστον

Get ready for a celestial spectacle in Houston tonight and on Friday night as you might catch a glimpse of the Starlink “satellite train”. Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX with the aim of providing low-cost internet to remote locations. Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit approximately 340 miles above the Earth’s surface.

During a clear night, if you look up at the right time, you might see a parade of satellites strung across the sky. These satellites have often been mistaken for unidentified flying objects (UFOs) due to their appearance.

According to a Starlink tracker, the “train” will be particularly bright over Houston for the next two nights. On Thursday, expect to see it at 8:30 p.m. moving from the northwest to the east, and on Friday at 8:38 p.m. from the northwest to the south.

If you prefer a dimmer view, wake up early on the following days. On Friday, you can head outside at 5:21 a.m. to witness the satellite train moving from the north to the northeast. On Saturday, it will be visible at 6:09 a.m. from the west to the northeast. On Sunday, look out for it at 5:26 a.m. from the north to the northeast, and again at 6:05 a.m. from the northwest to the southeast. Lastly, on Monday, you can catch it at 5:53 a.m. from the west to the southeast.

The viewing windows for these sightings can range from two to seven minutes. In August, many people in Southeast Texas witnessed a string of lights in the sky, which were actually 15 Starlink satellites that were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

So, if you spot the Starlink “satellite train” overhead, you’ll be witnessing a remarkable display of human innovation and progress in the pursuit of global connectivity.

Sources: Starlink tracker, SpaceX

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

