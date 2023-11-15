Μια νέα προοπτική για την εξέλιξη του γαλαξία: προκλητικές θεωρίες του πρώιμου σύμπαντος

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope recently made a groundbreaking discovery in the distant universe. They have observed a galaxy, named ceers-2112, that bears a striking resemblance to our own Milky Way. This finding challenges long-held theories about how galaxies evolve and provides a new perspective on the early stages of the universe.

Ceers-2112 is a barred spiral galaxy, just like the Milky Way, and it holds the distinction of being the most distant galaxy of its kind ever observed. The central bar of ceers-2112 is composed of stars, similar to the structure of the Milky Way. The surprising aspect of this discovery is that ceers-2112 formed shortly after the Big Bang, approximately 13.8 billion years ago. This means that the galaxy’s distinct structure was already in place a mere 2.1 billion years later.

The significance of this finding lies in the fact that when telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope observe light from distant objects, they effectively provide a glimpse into the past. In the case of ceers-2112, astronomers have uncovered evidence that galaxies resembling our own existed approximately 11.7 billion years ago, when the universe was only at 15% of its current age.

What makes ceers-2112 particularly intriguing is its level of organization and structure. During this early period of the universe, galaxies were generally more irregular and chaotic. However, ceers-2112 presents a well-ordered and structured galaxy similar to what we see in the Milky Way’s cosmic neighborhood today.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions about galaxy formation and evolution. Astronomers previously believed that barred spiral galaxies like the Milky Way only appeared much later in the universe’s history, after several billion years of evolution. The formation of central bars was thought to require significant time for stars to align in an orderly rotation. Yet, the existence of ceers-2112 suggests that this process occurred in a much shorter time span of approximately 1 billion years or less.

Further research and revision of theoretical models are needed to incorporate the role of dark matter in the formation of these early galaxies. Dark matter, which constitutes 85% of the total matter in the universe, is believed to have played a role in the development of the bars observed in ceers-2112.

This groundbreaking discovery opens the door to further exploration of early galaxies and challenges our understanding of how galaxies evolve over time. With the James Webb Space Telescope and the expertise of scientists, more barred spiral galaxies in the young universe may be uncovered, shedding light on the mysteries of galaxy formation and evolution.

