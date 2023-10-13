Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Πώς να δείτε την Έκλειψη Ηλίου "Δαχτυλίδι της Φωτιάς" στην περιοχή του Κάνσας

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Πώς να δείτε την Έκλειψη Ηλίου "Δαχτυλίδι της Φωτιάς" στην περιοχή του Κάνσας

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Πηγές:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Νεαρός αστρονόμος αγκαλιάζει τη μαγεία της έκλειψης ηλίου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε τεκτονική πλάκα «Πόντος»: Λείπει ένα κομμάτι της αρχαίας Γης είναι το Βόρνεο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Το Παρατηρητήριο Gaia ανακαλύπτει μισό εκατομμύριο αστέρια σε κοντινό σμήνος

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Νεαρός αστρονόμος αγκαλιάζει τη μαγεία της έκλειψης ηλίου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε τεκτονική πλάκα «Πόντος»: Λείπει ένα κομμάτι της αρχαίας Γης είναι το Βόρνεο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Παρατηρητήριο Gaia ανακαλύπτει μισό εκατομμύριο αστέρια σε κοντινό σμήνος

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η γενετική επηρεάζει την αλτρουιστική συμπεριφορά στις μέλισσες

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια