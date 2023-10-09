Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ηφαιστειακές εκρήξεις και αστρονομικοί κύκλοι που συνδέονται με την κλιματική αλλαγή, τις μαζικές εξαφανίσεις

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ηφαιστειακές εκρήξεις και αστρονομικοί κύκλοι που συνδέονται με την κλιματική αλλαγή, τις μαζικές εξαφανίσεις

A team of scientists has concluded that the climate change that has occurred over the past 260 million years, leading to mass extinctions of life, can be attributed to massive volcanic eruptions and subsequent environmental crises. These eruptions released large amounts of carbon dioxide into the Earth’s atmosphere, causing extreme greenhouse climate warming and near-lethal or lethal conditions.

The researchers, whose analysis appears in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, also found that these volcanic eruptions and environmental crises coincide with critical changes in the planet’s orbit in the solar system. The phenomena occur every 26 to 33 million years and follow cyclical patterns. This suggests that Earth’s geologic processes may be controlled by astronomical cycles in the solar system and the Milky Way galaxy.

While this research does not have any bearing on 20th and 21st-century climate change, which is driven by human activity, it does support the well-established impact of carbon dioxide emissions on climate warming. The analysis focused on continental flood-basalt (CFB) eruptions, the largest volcanic eruptions of lava on Earth, and other major geological events over the past 260 million years.

These events included ocean anoxic events (periods of depleted oxygen in the Earth’s oceans), hyper-thermal climate pulses (rapid increases in global temperatures), and mass extinctions of marine and non-marine life. The researchers found that CFB eruptions frequently coincided with these lethal geological phenomena, highlighting the significant impact of volcanic activity.

The connection between volcanic eruptions and astronomical cycles is evidenced by the close agreement between the geological and astrophysical cycles. The researchers note that this connection raises questions about how the planet’s astronomical movements disturb the Earth’s internal geological processes.

This study emphasizes that events taking place on Earth occur within the context of our astronomical environment. The research team includes scientists from New York University’s biology department, the Carnegie Institute for Science, and Barnard College.

Πηγές:
– NYU [No URL provided]

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Metro Mayor’s Visit to University of Bristol Highlights Collaboration in Intergalactic Research

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

30 Years of Darwin’s Finch Evolution Revealed through Comprehensive Genome Study

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

A New Study Challenges the Assumption That Colorful Primates Have Superior Color Vision

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Metro Mayor’s Visit to University of Bristol Highlights Collaboration in Intergalactic Research

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

30 Years of Darwin’s Finch Evolution Revealed through Comprehensive Genome Study

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

A New Study Challenges the Assumption That Colorful Primates Have Superior Color Vision

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Scientists Investigate Ultrahigh Density in Solar System Objects

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια