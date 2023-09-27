Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η ISRO της Ινδίας έχει ήδη διαμορφώσει την αποστολή στην Αφροδίτη

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η ISRO της Ινδίας έχει ήδη διαμορφώσει την αποστολή στην Αφροδίτη

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

Πηγές:
– Ινδική Εθνική Ακαδημία Επιστημών
- ΕΝΑ I

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Πρόεδρος ISRO: Εξερευνώντας την αποστολή της Αφροδίτης για να απαντήσει σε ερωτήσεις σχετικά με το μέλλον της Γης

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Πρόεδρος ISRO: Εξερευνώντας την αποστολή της Αφροδίτης για να απαντήσει σε ερωτήσεις σχετικά με το μέλλον της Γης

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια