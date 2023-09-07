Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Γίνετε μάρτυρας της εκτόξευσης του ULA Atlas V NROL-107

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Γίνετε μάρτυρας της εκτόξευσης του ULA Atlas V NROL-107

On September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM, the ULA Atlas V NROL-107 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. This exciting event will offer spectators a chance to witness the power and beauty of a rocket launch.

The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023, for viewing of the Atlas V NROL-107 launch. Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET. It is important to plan for increased traffic in and on Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Viewing

For those who wish to witness the launch up close, the LC-39 Observation Gantry offers a prime location. A ticket for the gantry is available for $49 in addition to the admission fee. From this vantage point, spectators will be able to see the rocket leave the launch pad. To reach the gantry, an Additional Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required, in addition to a valid admission ticket. The gantry is situated approximately 2.3 miles/ 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad.

Buses will board at the engine-end of Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at 7:15 AM. This package includes launch audio and communicator commentary, as well as a light snack and souvenir.

This launch event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Witnessing a rocket launch firsthand is a testament to the incredible achievements of human exploration and technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of history!

Πηγές:
– ULA Atlas V NROL-107 Launch Details

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ανησυχητική απώλεια παγκόσμιων πλημμυρικών πεδιάδων για 27 χρόνια

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Hack του αστρονόμου επιτρέπει στο Solar Orbiter να κάνει δύσκολες παρατηρήσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Νεα

Η γεωμηχανική από μόνη της δεν είναι αρκετή για να σώσει την Ανταρκτική, προτείνουν νέα μοντέλα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

iPhone 14 Διατίθεται σε μειωμένη τιμή στο Mobile Bonanza Sale της Flipkart

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το FSP παρουσιάζει τα τροφοδοτικά με τη νέα 12V-2×6 βοηθητική υποδοχή τροφοδοσίας PCIe

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια