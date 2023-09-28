Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η μελέτη μύγας ρίχνει φως στο γονίδιο που συνδέεται με τον αυτισμό και το συναπτικό κλάδεμα

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η μελέτη μύγας ρίχνει φως στο γονίδιο που συνδέεται με τον αυτισμό και το συναπτικό κλάδεμα

A recent study conducted on fruit flies has found that the over- or under-expression of the UBE3A gene, which is linked to autism and autism-related syndromes, can have a significant impact on synapse pruning at the presynaptic side of synapses. Previous research has shown that mice and flies with mutated UBE3A have defects in the growth and function of signal-sending synapses. Synaptic pruning, which is the elimination of weak or unnecessary connections, is crucial for brain function, and disruptions in this process have been linked to autism.

During the first 24 hours of metamorphosis, signal-sending synapses are removed in a specific class of sensory neurons in fruit flies. However, flies with low levels of UBE3A exhibit pruning deficits. On the other hand, flies with high levels of UBE3A show premature elimination of existing synapses. The study also found that UBE3A reduces synapses by dampening the levels of a protein called TKV. TKV is a receptor for bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), which are involved in brain development. The findings suggest a potential connection between UBE3A and the BMP signaling pathway, which has been observed in mouse models of autism.

Although the study provides valuable insights into the role of UBE3A in synapse pruning in fruit flies, it is unclear whether these findings would translate to humans. The UBE3A protein in flies is different from the human equivalent, and there are species-specific differences in the biology and regulation of UBE3A. Understanding the role of UBE3A at the synapse is crucial for developing potential treatments for autism and related disorders.

Πηγές:
– Πρωτότυπο άρθρο: [Τίτλος του άρθρου πηγής]
– UBE3A: Ubiquitin protein ligase E3A
– Synapse pruning: The elimination of weak or unnecessary connections between neurons during brain development
– Angelman syndrome: A genetic disorder characterized by developmental delay, motor difficulties, seizures, and often autism
– TKV: Thickveins protein
– BMP signaling pathway: Bone morphogenetic protein signaling pathway involved in brain development
– Rett syndrome: A genetic disorder that causes cognitive and physical disabilities, including autism
– Fragile X syndrome: A genetic disorder that causes intellectual disabilities and behavioral challenges
– Imprinting: A biological phenomenon where only the allele inherited from one parent is functional

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια