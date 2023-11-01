Οι νεοδιορισμένοι αστροναύτες ετοιμάζονται για πρωτοποριακό διαστημικό περίπατο

In an exciting development for space exploration, two highly accomplished astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, are preparing to embark on a groundbreaking spacewalk mission at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. While this is not the first all-female spacewalk, it serves as a notable testament to the increasingly prominent role of women in space exploration.

The primary objective of this extraordinary spacewalk is to carry out essential maintenance activities on the ISS. Moghbeli and O’Hara will be tasked with removing an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group from a communications antenna system on the station. This crucial device facilitates the conversion of electric energy into radio waves, enabling seamless communication between the ISS and our home planet.

Furthermore, during the mission, the exceptional duo will replace one of the twelve trundle bearing assemblies on the solar alpha rotary joint. These bearings play a vital role in ensuring the proper rotation of the station’s solar arrays, allowing them to effectively track the Sun as the ISS orbits the Earth. This precise mechanism optimizes the collection and storage of solar energy, providing the necessary power generation for the entire station.

It is noteworthy that this will be the first spacewalk experience for both astronauts, adding to the significance of this momentous occasion. Moghbeli, identified as the extravehicular activity crew member 1, will be easily recognizable in her suit with red stripes. On the other hand, O’Hara, the extravehicular crew member 2, will wear an unmarked suit.

Looking towards the future, station managers have plans for another momentous spacewalk involving O’Hara and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen. This upcoming mission aims to collect samples from the exterior of the orbital complex for analysis. Scientists are eager to explore whether microorganisms can withstand the harsh conditions of outer space.

As the boundaries of human exploration continue to be pushed, these spacewalks not only contribute to the ongoing maintenance and functionality of the ISS but also provide invaluable data for understanding the potential existence of life beyond our own planet.

