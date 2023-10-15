Ζωή στην πόλη

Οι εξελίξεις στη φασματοσκοπία απορρόφησης

Absorption spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry tool that measures the intensity of light absorbed by a sample as a function of wavelength. This technique provides valuable information about electronic structure, quantum state, sample concentration, and interaction with other molecules. One area of interest in absorption spectroscopy is the study of molecules that can simultaneously absorb two photons of low-energy light. These molecules have a wide range of applications in various fields, including microscopy, data storage, and medicinal treatments.

However, studying this phenomenon through direct experimentation is challenging, and computer simulation is often used as a complementary tool. Simulations offer a microscopic view that is difficult to obtain through experiments. The problem is that simulating larger molecules requires extensive computational resources and can take days or even months to process.

To address this issue, physicist Tárcius Nascimento Ramos and his colleagues proposed an alternative method of calculation in a recent publication in The Journal of Chemical Physics. Ramos, who earned his PhD at the University of São Paulo’s Physics Institute, is currently a researcher at the University of Namur in Belgium.

The researchers evaluated the performance of a semi-empirical method that had been widely used in the past but had fallen out of favor due to its approximative nature. By using this method, they were able to significantly reduce the calculation time to just four hours on a conventional computer. This reduced computing cost allowed them to consider a large statistical sample for their simulations.

This advancement in absorption spectroscopy simulations has promising implications for future research. It provides a more efficient and accessible approach to studying the behavior of molecules that can absorb two photons of low-energy light. By understanding the properties and applications of these molecules, researchers can further explore their potential in fields such as microscopy, data storage, and medicine.

