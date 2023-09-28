Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η συζήτηση για το σημείο προσγείωσης του Chandrayaan-3 στο νότιο πόλο της Σελήνης

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η συζήτηση για το σημείο προσγείωσης του Chandrayaan-3 στο νότιο πόλο της Σελήνης

The landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover during its historic mission in August has sparked a debate among top scientists. Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration program, has disputed India’s claim that the spacecraft touched down near the Moon’s south pole. According to Ouyang, the landing site was within the moon’s southern hemisphere but not in the polar region as previously stated.

Ouyang argued that the definition of the lunar polar region should be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees south, considering that the Moon’s tilt is only 1.5 degrees compared to the Earth’s tilt of 23.5 degrees. The Chinese scientist believed that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site was not within this specific polar region.

Supporting Ouyang’s viewpoint, Richard de Grijs, a professor from Macquarie University, stated that the location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing was not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is further south than 80 degrees south. Therefore, it can be concluded that the rover landed outside the polar region, although it achieved a higher latitude compared to previous Moon missions.

Contrary to the scientists’ assertions, both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA referred to the mission as a “lunar south pole landing.” NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for the successful landing, recognizing India as the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the achievement, emphasizing that India had reached the south pole of the Moon, a feat unmatched by any other country. Regardless of the ongoing debate among experts, the Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

Ορισμοί:
– Lunar polar region: The area on the Moon’s surface located near its poles.
– Antarctic Circle: The imaginary circle on Earth located at a latitude of 66.5 degrees south.

Sources: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια