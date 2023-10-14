Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος Psyche της NASA ξεκινά το ταξίδι στον μεταλλικό αστεροειδή

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το διαστημικό σκάφος Psyche της NASA ξεκινά το ταξίδι στον μεταλλικό αστεροειδή

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year journey to explore a rare asteroid made primarily of metal. While most asteroids are composed of rock or ice, Psyche will be the first mission to a metallic world. Scientists believe that the asteroid, which is named after the Greek goddess of the soul, may be the remains of an early planet’s core.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and is expected to reach the asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids and is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists anticipate that the asteroid is brimming with iron, nickel, and other metals, potentially with trace amounts of gold, platinum, or silver.

The exploration of this unique asteroid could provide valuable insights into the inner workings of planets, including Earth. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the inaccessible cores of rocky planets and the formation of the solar system.

The mission will utilize solar electric propulsion, and the spacecraft will fly past Mars in 2026 to gain a gravity boost. In 2029, Psyche will attempt to go into orbit around the asteroid and conduct detailed observations. The spacecraft will be equipped with an experimental communication system using lasers to transmit data, allowing for a significant increase in information transmission from deep space.

NASA’s Psyche mission has faced delays due to software testing issues, but it is now on track to reach its destination. The asteroid mission coincides with another NASA spacecraft that recently returned asteroid samples to Earth, further advancing our understanding of these extraterrestrial objects.

Πηγές:
– NASA Launches Psyche: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-s-psyche-spacecraft-moves-forward-one-step-closer-to-2022-launch
– Spacecraft Begins Journey to Rare Metal Asteroid: https://apnews.com/article/space-technology-phoenix-science-metal-a5babd10ae1539d3e5ed6e17f887f164

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Αντίστροφες φθορίζουσες πρωτεΐνες εξαρτώμενες από το pH: Ένα εργαλείο για την οπτικοποίηση σε πραγματικό χρόνο της δυναμικής πρωτονίων διεπαφής

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων συναίνεσης για τα cookies

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Βοηθός Δημοτικού Σχολείου Πέθανε από εγκεφαλικό λόγω έλλειψης θεραπείας το Σαββατοκύριακο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Αντίστροφες φθορίζουσες πρωτεΐνες εξαρτώμενες από το pH: Ένα εργαλείο για την οπτικοποίηση σε πραγματικό χρόνο της δυναμικής πρωτονίων διεπαφής

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων συναίνεσης για τα cookies

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Βοηθός Δημοτικού Σχολείου Πέθανε από εγκεφαλικό λόγω έλλειψης θεραπείας το Σαββατοκύριακο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Πάνω από 100 άλλα θηλαστικά βρέθηκαν να λάμπουν, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των γατών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια