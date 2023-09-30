Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν τα δέντρα που παίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στον σχηματισμό σύννεφων

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν τα δέντρα που παίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στον σχηματισμό σύννεφων

Clouds are a significant factor in climate predictions, and scientists have been striving to understand their formation and how they are influenced by human activities. In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers at CERN have identified a new player in cloud creation: trees. By studying the air above forests, scientists were able to gain insights into cloud formation before industrialization and the effect of natural emissions on aerosol production.

The study focused on a class of natural volatiles, called sesquiterpenes, emitted by trees. These compounds, which have distinct woody, earthy, citrusy, or spicy smells depending on the plant or microbe emitting them, were found to be more effective than expected at seeding clouds. Even at a low ratio of sesquiterpene to other volatiles, cloud formation doubled.

This discovery highlights the significant role of trees in cloud formation and suggests that if sulfur emissions are reduced in the future, plants and trees will become the dominant drivers of aerosol production. This finding could have implications for climate models, as it may require adjustments based on a better understanding of the aerosol population originating from trees.

While human emissions currently dominate cloud formation in populated areas, plant volatiles have a greater influence over more pristine land. However, it has only been in recent years that lab tools have become sensitive enough to identify and understand the contribution of sesquiterpenes and other natural volatiles to cloud formation.

This research sheds light on the importance of considering the role of trees in cloud formation and its impact on climate modeling. By expanding our knowledge of aerosol production and its sources, scientists can refine estimates of past atmospheric conditions and make more accurate predictions about future climate scenarios.

Πηγές:

– Science Advances: [insert full citation]
– University of Miami: [insert full citation]

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το Perseverance Mars Rover καταγράφει εικόνες του Dust Devil στον Κόκκινο Πλανήτη

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Τι θα συμβεί όταν οι ήπειροι της Γης συγχωνευθούν σε μία υπερήπειρο;

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

The Night Sky This Week: 2-8 Οκτωβρίου 2023

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το Perseverance Mars Rover καταγράφει εικόνες του Dust Devil στον Κόκκινο Πλανήτη

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Τι θα συμβεί όταν οι ήπειροι της Γης συγχωνευθούν σε μία υπερήπειρο;

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Night Sky This Week: 2-8 Οκτωβρίου 2023

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Εξερευνώντας τους Σκοτεινούς Αιώνες: Σεληνιακά Ραδιοπαρατηρητήρια για τη Μελέτη του Πρώιμου Σύμπαντος

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια