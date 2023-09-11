Ζωή στην πόλη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν βραδύτερη ανάπτυξη κοσμικών δομών από ό,τι προβλεπόταν

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Scientists at the University of Michigan have found that large cosmic structures, such as galaxy clusters, are growing at a slower rate than predicted by Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity. They have also discovered that the suppression of cosmic structure growth is even more significant than what the theory predicts due to the acceleration of the universe’s expansion caused by dark energy.

The distribution of galaxies in the universe is not random; instead, they tend to cluster together. These clusters started as small clumps of matter in the early universe and gradually grew into galaxies, then into galaxy clusters and filaments. The growth of these cosmic structures is influenced by gravitational interaction and contraction under their own gravity.

Dark energy, which is a mysterious component of the universe, accelerates the expansion of the universe but has the opposite effect on the growth of large structures. It dampens the perturbations and slows down the growth of structures. By studying the clustering and growth of cosmic structures, scientists can gain insights into the nature of gravity and dark energy.

To investigate the growth of structures, the researchers used different cosmological probes. They analyzed the cosmic microwave background, which provides information about the distribution of matter in the early universe. They also examined the weak gravitational lensing of galaxy shapes to decode the distribution of matter between us and the cosmic microwave background.

Additionally, the researchers looked at the motions of galaxies in the local universe to track the growth of structures to a later time. The difference in growth rates they observed becomes more prominent as they approach the present day.

These findings potentially address the “S8 tension” in cosmology, which arises when two different methods yield inconsistent values for the parameter that describes the growth of structures. The researchers’ discovery of a late-time suppression of growth could bring the two values into agreement.

The team aims to further strengthen the statistical evidence for this growth suppression and gain a deeper understanding of the implications of their findings. It is an exciting opportunity to uncover new physics or uncover potential systematic errors in current models to better explain the evolution of cosmic structures.

