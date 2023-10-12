Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Έκλειψη Ηλίου «Δαχτυλίδι της Φωτιάς» που θαμπώνει τους παρατηρητές του ουρανού

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible this Saturday, captivating sky watchers across multiple states in the U.S. and some parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. This phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, occurs when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the sun. As a result, a “ring” of the sun’s light encircles the moon, creating the mesmerizing effect of a ring of fire.

This particular annular solar eclipse is significant because it is the first one since June 2021 and will not occur again until 2044 in this part of the country. Dr. Kelly Korreck, an astrophysicist and NASA program manager, expressed excitement about this unique event during a recent teleconference. She also highlighted that the next total solar eclipse will take place in April 2024 but will be followed by a long wait until the next annular eclipse in 2046.

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse will have varying durations, ranging from 1 to 5 minutes, depending on the location of observation. It will begin in Oregon at approximately 9:13 a.m. PDT and conclude in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT. Over 6.5 million people in the U.S. will have the opportunity to witness the eclipse directly, and an additional 68 to 70 million will be within a 200-mile viewing distance.

To safely view the eclipse, it is crucial to use certified solar eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard. These glasses provide the necessary protection for the eyes, as looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye injury. Binoculars, sunglasses, and cameras without solar filters should not be used to view the eclipse, as they do not provide adequate protection.

For those unable to observe the eclipse in person, NASA will be livestreaming the event on Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and various social media platforms. The next solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2024.

