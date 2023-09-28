Ζωή στην πόλη

Η αποκάλυψη της ανακάλυψης ενός υβριδικού σκύλου-αλεπούς εγείρει ανησυχίες σχετικά με τον αντίκτυπο των κατοικίδιων σκύλων στην άγρια ​​ζωή

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
The recent discovery of a dog-fox hybrid, known as a “dogxim,” in Brazil has sparked interest among scientists and raised concerns about the influence of our pet dogs on wild animal populations. This unique creature, a cross between a female pampas fox and a male domestic dog, challenges the previous belief that dogs and foxes cannot breed.

The dogxim was found after being hit by a car and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility. The staff noticed its peculiar combination of physical and behavioral characteristics. With its fox-like features such as pricked ears and a preference for eating small mammals, but with a dog’s barking, this hybrid remains a curious case that has been confirmed through genetic testing.

Hybridization occurs when two species mate and produce offspring with mixed genetic ancestry. Normally, animals mate within their own species. Genetic incompatibility, determined by differences in the number of chromosomes and reproductive behavior, usually prevents successful hybridization. However, when closely related species, like dogs and wolves, mate, the chance of successful hybridization increases due to their genetic similarities.

While many hybrids are infertile, posing no threat to the parent species, some hybrids can outcompete their parent species and replace them over time. This is particularly concerning for endangered species with vulnerable populations. The discovery of the dog-fox hybrid highlights the increasing contact between domestic and wild species due to human settlements infringing on natural habitats. This contact can lead to disease transmission and the potential disruption of biodiversity.

It is important to monitor interactions between different species to protect vulnerable or low-population species. While it is unlikely that dog-fox hybrids will become a common occurrence due to the genetic distance between the two species, this discovery serves as a reminder of the unexpected consequences that can arise from our dogs’ interactions with wildlife. The impact of domestic dogs on wild animal populations warrants further research and consideration.

Πηγές:
- Η συζήτηση

