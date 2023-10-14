Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η μεγαλύτερη ηλιακή καταιγίδα που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ αποκαλύφθηκε σε νέα έρευνα

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η μεγαλύτερη ηλιακή καταιγίδα που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ αποκαλύφθηκε σε νέα έρευνα

Scientists have recently uncovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded, also known as a “Miyake Event,” that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. These extreme solar storms have the potential to cause significant damage to our electrical grids and communication networks, potentially resulting in long-lasting blackouts.

Research published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences highlights the dangers posed by these solar storms. Tim Heaton, a professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, warns that these storms could permanently damage transformers in electrical grids, leading to widespread blackouts lasting for months. The newly-identified storm is the largest ever found and is roughly twice the size of previously identified events.

This discovery raises concerns about the vulnerability of our current electrical power grids. In 1989, a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun caused a major blackout in Quebec, Canada, affecting millions and lasting for 12 hours. The researchers believe that a Miyake-type event would be even more devastating, with potential consequences lasting far longer.

The Carrington Event in 1859, the most intense solar storm observed directly, caused global telegraph lines to spark and set fire to telegraph offices. However, a Miyake-type event would be approximately ten times more powerful and damaging.

Thankfully, space agencies like NASA are actively studying the sun to gain a better understanding of its behavior. The Parker Solar Probe, launched by NASA, aims to provide valuable data for forecasting solar ejections, allowing for improved preparation and mitigation measures.

It is crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with solar storms and to continue investing in research and infrastructure to protect against their damaging effects on our modern technological systems.

Πηγές:
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences.
– NASA

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η μελέτη βρίσκει ότι οι παρεμβάσεις μόνο για γονείς είναι αποτελεσματικές για την παιδική παχυσαρκία

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ανακαλύψεις στη Ζώνη Κάιπερ: Παρατηρήσεις Πλανητών Νάνων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Ηλιακή έκλειψη σαρώνει σε ολόκληρη την Αμερική: Τα κυριότερα σημεία και η επόμενη επερχόμενη έκλειψη

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η μελέτη βρίσκει ότι οι παρεμβάσεις μόνο για γονείς είναι αποτελεσματικές για την παιδική παχυσαρκία

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ανακαλύψεις στη Ζώνη Κάιπερ: Παρατηρήσεις Πλανητών Νάνων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ηλιακή έκλειψη σαρώνει σε ολόκληρη την Αμερική: Τα κυριότερα σημεία και η επόμενη επερχόμενη έκλειψη

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Προσαρμογή στη βαρύτητα μετά από ένα χρόνο στο διάστημα

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια