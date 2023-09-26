Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέα ιστορική ανακάλυψη: Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb καταγράφει το πιο μακρινό δαχτυλίδι του Αϊνστάιν

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Νέα ιστορική ανακάλυψη: Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb καταγράφει το πιο μακρινό δαχτυλίδι του Αϊνστάιν

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an incredible discovery, capturing an Einstein ring that is the farthest example ever observed. This rare phenomenon, predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, occurs when the gravity of a massive foreground object distorts the space-time around it, causing light from more distant objects to appear curved and warped when observed from Earth.

The newly discovered Einstein ring, named JWST-ER1, is located a staggering 21 billion light-years away and surrounds a dense galaxy that remains shrouded in mystery. Typically, gravitationally lensed objects form arcs or partial rings, but a true Einstein ring forms a complete circle, which only happens when the distant object, foreground object, and observer are perfectly aligned.

JWST-ER1 is composed of two parts: JWST-ER1g, a compact galaxy serving as the foreground object, and JWST-ER1r, the light from a more distant galaxy that forms the luminous ring. JWST-ER1g is about 17 billion light-years away from Earth, while JWST-ER1r is an additional 4 billion light-years distant. This discovery surpasses the previous record of the farthest detected lensing object, which was approximately 14.7 billion light-years away.

The complete ring of JWST-ER1 allowed researchers to calculate the mass of the lensing galaxy by studying the amount of space-time distortion it caused. The findings revealed that the galaxy possesses a mass equivalent to about 650 billion suns, making it unusually dense for its size. Although some of this extra mass can be attributed to dark matter, which makes up the majority of matter in the universe, there still remains unexplained mass that cannot be accounted for by stars or dark matter alone.

Scientists speculate that these ancient, equally dense galaxies may possess a higher amount of dark matter or a greater number of small-mass stars compared to younger galaxies. However, further research is necessary to shed light on this intriguing mystery.

The discovery of the JWST-ER1 Einstein ring adds to the growing list of groundbreaking observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. This cutting-edge instrument has not only captured the most distant star ever detected but has also provided invaluable insights into the universe’s oldest galaxies using gravitational lensing. As we eagerly await more discoveries, the JWST continues to push the boundaries of human knowledge and understanding of the cosmos.

Πηγές:
– [Source Article Title] (source1)
– [Additional Source Title] (source2)

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια άλλη στενή κλήση: Ο αστεροειδής 2023 SW6 προσεγγίζει τη Γη

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια