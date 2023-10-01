Ζωή στην πόλη

The Beauty of Deep Space: Capturing the Soul Nebula

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has once again provided us with a stunning image that reveals the captivating beauty of deep space. In this latest photograph, we are treated to the vibrant colors of a nebula reminiscent of autumn leaves. The region in focus is known as Westerhout 5 or the Soul Nebula, located a staggering 7,000 light-years away.

Emission nebulae, like Westerhout 5, are renowned for their mesmerizing colors and intricate shapes. These visual wonders are the result of ionized gas brought about by intense radiation emitted by hot, bright stars. As these massive stars are born and release powerful bursts of radiation and stellar winds, they simultaneously clear away nearby material, preventing the formation of new stars in close proximity. This process creates empty pockets within the nebula, while simultaneously pushing the remaining gas closer together, forming denser regions where new stars can take shape.

One striking feature of this image is the presence of a fascinating feature called a free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule (frEGG). Found in the upper center-left portion of the photograph, this dark and elongated tadpole-shaped region is resistant to the ionizing radiation that affects the surrounding gas. Within this dense pocket of gas, new stars may eventually form as the density increases and the temperature rises, providing an ideal environment for a protostar to develop.

The Hubble Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA and ESA, constantly delivers remarkable images that not only awe us with their beauty but also contribute to our understanding of the vastness and complexity of the universe.

Πηγές:
– NASA/ESA Διαστημικό Τηλεσκόπιο Hubble

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

