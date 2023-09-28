Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Οι ερευνητές του Dartmouth χρησιμοποιούν μοντελοποίηση υπολογιστή για να προσδιορίσουν την αιτία της εξαφάνισης των δεινοσαύρων

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι ερευνητές του Dartmouth χρησιμοποιούν μοντελοποίηση υπολογιστή για να προσδιορίσουν την αιτία της εξαφάνισης των δεινοσαύρων

Dartmouth researchers have developed a new computer modeling approach to determine the cause of the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and many other species 66 million years ago. The study aims to resolve the debate on whether the extinction was caused by a giant asteroid impact or volcanic eruptions.

The researchers utilized interconnected processors to analyze geological and climate data in reverse, pinpointing the events and conditions leading up to the extinction event. By using a carbon-cycle model and statistics, the processors worked together to find a scenario that matches the outcome found in the fossil record.

The model evaluated over 300,000 possible scenarios of carbon dioxide emissions, sulfur dioxide output, and biological productivity before and after the extinction event. Through machine learning, the processors revised and recalculated their conclusions until they reached a scenario consistent with the fossil record.

The research team discovered that the emissions from the Deccan Traps, volcanic eruptions in western India, alone could have been enough to trigger the extinction event. The Deccan Traps are estimated to have released massive amounts of carbon dioxide and sulfur into the atmosphere over nearly 1 million years.

While a large asteroid impact known as Chicxulub is considered a significant factor in the extinction event, the model suggests that the emissions from the Deccan Traps were sufficient to cause global extinction.

The study provides independent estimation of volcanic emissions based on the evidence of their environmental effects. The model also identified a drop in organic carbon accumulation in the deep ocean during the time of the asteroid impact, likely due to the demise of numerous species.

Overall, the research highlights the importance of volcanic emissions as a contributing factor to mass extinctions in Earth’s history. The findings emphasize the need to consider multiple causes when studying major geological events.

Πηγές:
– “A Bayesian inversion for emissions and export productivity across the end-Cretaceous boundary” – Science journal

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια