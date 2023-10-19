The increasing number of spacecraft and satellite launches has introduced significant amounts of metals into the stratosphere, which may have consequences for the climate, ozone layer, and the habitability of Earth. Research conducted by scientists at Purdue University has detected unprecedented levels of alloy aerosols in the atmosphere through airplane-based measurements.

This human-made material is being found in the stratosphere, a pristine region of the atmosphere. The presence of these metals in the stratosphere is changing atmospheric chemistry and may have implications for the ozone layer and overall atmospheric stability. With the expected rise of up to 50,000 more satellites by 2030, the exact impact on the atmosphere is still uncertain.

The team of scientists sampled the atmosphere using tools attached to the nose cone of research planes, collecting data over 11 miles above the Earth’s surface. They discovered significant amounts of metals in aerosols, which are likely derived from spacecraft and satellite launches and reentries. Elements such as lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead were found in high quantities, exceeding those found in natural cosmic dust. Furthermore, a significant portion of sulfuric acid particles, which play a role in protecting and buffering the ozone layer, contained spacecraft metals.

It is estimated that as many as 50,000 additional satellites may be launched by 2030, potentially leading to half of the stratospheric sulfuric acid particles containing metals from reentry. The long-term effects of these changes on the atmosphere and the ozone layer remain to be understood.

Studying the stratosphere is challenging due to its remote location, but research efforts by Purdue University and NASA’s Airborne Science Program have provided valuable insights. Aircraft equipped with sampling instruments are used to ensure the collection of undisturbed air samples.

The stratosphere is a crucial part of Earth’s atmosphere, housing the ozone layer that protects life on our planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation. The stability of the stratosphere has been disrupted in recent decades due to factors such as chlorofluorocarbons. While efforts have been made to repair and replenish the ozone layer, the impact of spacecraft launches poses new challenges.

The increasing number of spacecraft launches and their lasting legacy in the form of metals in the stratosphere emphasizes the need for further research and analysis on the potential consequences for our planet’s climate and habitability. Understanding these impacts will be crucial as we continue to explore space and utilize satellite technology for various purposes.

Πηγές:

- Κράμα: Ένα μείγμα δύο μεταλλικών στοιχείων που χρησιμοποιούνται συνήθως για να δώσουν μεγαλύτερη αντοχή ή μεγαλύτερη αντοχή στη διάβρωση.

- Οξύ: Any substance that, when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0 or donates a hydrogen ion.

- NASA: Εθνική Υπηρεσία Αεροναυτικής και Διαστήματος.

- Πρακτικά της Εθνικής Ακαδημίας Επιστημών.

- Πανεπιστήμιο Purdue.

- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a U.S. government agency that focuses on the conditions and changes of the Earth’s oceans and atmosphere.