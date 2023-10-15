Ζωή στην πόλη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν νέα φάση του υπεριονικού πάγου, ρίχνοντας φως σε μαγνητικά πεδία γιγάντων πάγου

Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in our understanding of superionic ice, a unique form of ice that exists under extreme pressures and temperatures within planets like Uranus and Neptune. This exotic ice is both solid and liquid at the same time, and it plays a crucial role in shaping the magnetic fields of these ice giants.

In the latest study, researchers at Stanford University and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center laboratory in California conducted experiments to explore the properties of superionic ice. By subjecting thin layers of water to intense laser beams and creating extreme pressure and high temperatures, they were able to observe a previously unknown phase of superionic ice.

This new phase, called Ice XIX, has a body-centered cubic structure and exhibits higher conductivity than the previously observed Ice XVIII. Conductivity is important because it is responsible for generating magnetic fields. The researchers proposed that the presence of a layer of superionic ice similar to Ice XIX in the interiors of ice giants like Neptune would lead to the creation of complex and multipolar magnetic fields.

The magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune have long puzzled scientists due to their unusual characteristics. The discovery of Ice XIX provides a possible explanation for these strange magnetic fields. It suggests that if the interiors of ice giants contain layers of superionic ice with varying conductivities, the interaction between the outer liquid layer and these different superionic layers would lead to the formation of multipolar magnetic fields.

This study adds to our understanding of the role of superionic ice in shaping the interiors and magnetic fields of ice giants. Further research in this field is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of these distant planets and deepening our knowledge of planetary dynamics.

– Scientific Reports

