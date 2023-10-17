Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το SpaceX Launch Today αντιστοιχεί στο ρεκόρ του Space Coast για το έτος

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το SpaceX Launch Today αντιστοιχεί στο ρεκόρ του Space Coast για το έτος

A planned SpaceX launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday would tie the Space Coast’s previous record for launches in a year, with 57 total launches. The launch, scheduled for 5:20 p.m., will carry 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites.

This year, SpaceX has been the primary launch provider on Florida’s Space Coast, with 53 missions from either Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center. In comparison, United Launch Alliance (ULA) has flown three times, and Relativity Space has flown once. The majority of SpaceX’s launches have been for the growing Starlink constellation, with this launch marking the 31st Starlink mission from the Space Coast.

In addition to the Starlink missions, SpaceX has also launched all three U.S.-based crewed missions this year, including Crew-6, Axiom 2, and Crew-7, all from Kennedy Space Center. Notably, KSC has also hosted four Falcon Heavy launches, including the recent Psyche launch, which marked the first time NASA used this powerful rocket.

The pace of launches has increased, with just an eight hour and 42-minute gap between the Psyche launch on Friday morning and the Starlink launch the same evening. This is the shortest time between launches since the Gemini program missions in 1966.

SpaceX has set numerous turnaround records for launches from Space Launch Complex 40, including launching two missions from the pad within four days. With several more Starlink flights planned, as well as future missions like the CRS-29 resupply and the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission, it is possible that the Eastern Range could see over 70 launches this year.

Other launch providers, such as ULA and Relativity Space, also have potential launches before the year’s end. ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, initially slated for a May liftoff, could fly in December. Meanwhile, Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, hopes to debut its New Glenn heavy lift rocket by the end of 2024.

Moving forward, the Space Coast is expected to see a continued high frequency of launches, with SpaceX and ULA aiming to increase their launch cadence, and more companies entering the market.

Πηγές:
– 2023 Orlando Sentinel
– SpaceX launch today would equal Space Coast record for the year (2023, October 17)

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι μαύρες τρύπες μπορούν να υπάρχουν σε τέλεια ισορροπημένα ζεύγη, εκθέσεις μελέτης

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

A Journey to Asteroid 16 Psyche: Exploring the Birth of the Solar System

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο νυχτερίδας από 50 εκατομμύρια χρόνια πριν παρέχει νέα εικόνα για την πρώιμη εξέλιξη της νυχτερίδας

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι μαύρες τρύπες μπορούν να υπάρχουν σε τέλεια ισορροπημένα ζεύγη, εκθέσεις μελέτης

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

A Journey to Asteroid 16 Psyche: Exploring the Birth of the Solar System

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο νυχτερίδας από 50 εκατομμύρια χρόνια πριν παρέχει νέα εικόνα για την πρώιμη εξέλιξη της νυχτερίδας

20 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο νεαρός αστερίας με αγκάθια στέμμα μπορεί να αντέξει τα κύματα καύσωνα, θέτοντας μεγαλύτερη απειλή για τους κοραλλιογενείς υφάλους

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια