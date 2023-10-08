Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το τηλεσκόπιο Hubble της NASA καταγράφει τα διαστελλόμενα υπολείμματα του εκραγμένου αστεριού

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το τηλεσκόπιο Hubble της NASA καταγράφει τα διαστελλόμενα υπολείμματα του εκραγμένου αστεριού

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the remnants of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago. The nebula, known as the Cygnus Loop, forms a bubble-like shape with a diameter of about 120 light-years and is located approximately 2,600 light-years away. By zooming into a small section of the nebula’s leading edge, astronomers were able to observe the shock wave caused by the supernova blast plowing into surrounding interstellar material.

Using images taken from 2001 to 2020, researchers were able to measure the expansion of the shock wave and determine its speed. They found that the shock wave has been moving at a constant speed, without deceleration, for the past two decades. Clocking in at over half a million miles per hour, the shock wave is fast enough to travel from Earth to the Moon in less than half an hour.

This “movie” assembled from Hubble images provides a close-up look at how the remnants of the exploded star continue to collide with interstellar space. The images reveal ripples in the glowing hydrogen and ionized oxygen filaments, caused by differences in the density of the interstellar medium. These filaments maintain their shape over time while appearing like twisted ribbons of light.

The Cygnus Loop, discovered in 1784 by William Herschel, showcases extraordinary structures and patterns when observed with the Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope’s detailed images provide valuable insights into the density differences and turbulence encountered by the supernova shock wave as it travels through space.

This research highlights the power of the Hubble Space Telescope in allowing scientists to study and understand the dynamics of cosmic phenomena with remarkable clarity and precision.

Πηγές: NASA, ESA

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-4 Mission: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavour

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Ωθώντας τα όρια των μικροσκοπικών μηχανικών συσκευών με συμβατούς μηχανισμούς

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η ακρίβεια των μοντέλων νερού OPC και OPC3 στην Πρόβλεψη του Ιξώδους του Νερού

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-4 Mission: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavour

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ωθώντας τα όρια των μικροσκοπικών μηχανικών συσκευών με συμβατούς μηχανισμούς

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ακρίβεια των μοντέλων νερού OPC και OPC3 στην Πρόβλεψη του Ιξώδους του Νερού

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Galactic Neighbors: NGC 3558 και LEDA 83465

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια