Οι Αμερικανοί αστροναύτες και οι Ρώσοι κοσμοναύτες επιστρέφουν στη Γη μετά από αποστολή ρεκόρ

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Πηγές:
- Reuters
– NASA

