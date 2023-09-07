Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ο κομήτης Νισιμούρα αντιμετωπίζει θερμότητα και ηλιακές καταιγίδες καθώς πλησιάζει τη Γη

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο κομήτης Νισιμούρα αντιμετωπίζει θερμότητα και ηλιακές καταιγίδες καθώς πλησιάζει τη Γη

Comet Nishimura, discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura in Japan, is making its way towards Earth and the sun. Expected to make a close pass by Earth on September 12, followed by a whip around the sun on September 17, the comet’s fate remains uncertain. As it travels through space, it is encountering blasts of charged particles and plasma from the sun, resulting in a tumultuous journey.

An example of such an encounter is demonstrated by Comet Encke in 2007, which experienced a disconnection event when a coronal mass ejection (CME) hit the comet. Similar disconnection events have been observed with Comet Nishimura, with its tail being temporarily blown away by a solar storm. However, the tail has grown back, although its survival remains uncertain as more CMEs are heading towards the comet.

CMEs are eruptions from the outer layers of the sun that often accompany solar flares. These powerful gusts of energetic wind can cause electromagnetic chaos and impact celestial bodies like asteroids and comets. With the sun approaching the peak of its solar cycle, more frequent flares and CMEs are expected.

This space weather poses a challenge for skywatchers hoping to spot Comet Nishimura. While it is still approaching Earth, it is recommended to start looking for the comet, which is expected to be bright enough to see as early as September 8. However, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience, as it may appear near the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere.

To locate the comet, skywatchers can search in the constellation Leo an hour or two before sunrise. Various apps like Stellarium, Star Walk, or TheSkyLive can assist in locating the comet. It is worth noting that comets are unpredictable, as they can travel for centuries and disintegrate as they pass through the inner solar system. Despite the challenges posed by the sun’s turbulence, skywatchers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to observe Comet Nishimura before it potentially disintegrates.

Πηγές:
– NASA
Spaceweather.com
– Astronomy.com

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ανησυχητική απώλεια παγκόσμιων πλημμυρικών πεδιάδων για 27 χρόνια

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Hack του αστρονόμου επιτρέπει στο Solar Orbiter να κάνει δύσκολες παρατηρήσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η ανάπτυξη μικροσκοπικών πυρηνικών κυψελών καυσίμου για την τροφοδοσία μιας σεληνιακής βάσης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Sing-a-long για ηλικιωμένους στο Harrison Park Seniors Center

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια