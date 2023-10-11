Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Ευκλείδης συνεχίζει την αποστολή

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Ευκλείδης συνεχίζει την αποστολή

The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope is back on track after a software update fixed an issue with its navigation sensors. The billion-euro observatory, launched in July, had successfully reached its destination in stable orbit around the Sun, but soon encountered problems focusing on stars. Mission control discovered that the telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) was mistakenly identifying solar ray signals as stars, causing the telescope to move erratically. Engineers from the ESA, Thales Alenia Space, and Leonardo worked together to update the software, enabling the sensors to correctly identify stars. With the patch installed, the telescope is now functioning normally and mission control will continue testing its performance before data collection begins.

Euclid, named after the Greek mathematician, is designed to study dark energy and dark matter. It will capture images of galaxies that formed billions of years ago to create a 3D map of the sky. This map will help astronomers understand the universe’s evolution, the distribution of matter, and the effects of gravity, dark matter, and dark energy. Scientists hope to gain insight into the acceleration of the universe’s expansion and how gravity and dark matter counteract the effects of dark energy.

Euclid will be the first space mission dedicated to studying these phenomena. Cosmologists have limited knowledge of dark energy, as its effects on Earth and the Solar System are minimal. Powerful telescopes, like Euclid, are necessary to observe a large number of galaxies over vast distances and gather data to further explore and understand dark energy. With the telescope now back on track, the mission’s observations are expected to begin late November after the ongoing performance verification phase concludes.

Πηγές:
– Ευρωπαϊκός Οργανισμός Διαστήματος
– Εργαστήριο Jet Propulsion της NASA

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η Γη κάποτε βίωσε την ακραία ηλιακή καταιγίδα με καταστροφικά αποτελέσματα, αποκαλύπτουν οι δακτύλιοι δέντρων

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

The Orionids Meteor Show: A Spectacular Celestial Event

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η Γη κάποτε βίωσε την ακραία ηλιακή καταιγίδα με καταστροφικά αποτελέσματα, αποκαλύπτουν οι δακτύλιοι δέντρων

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Orionids Meteor Show: A Spectacular Celestial Event

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια