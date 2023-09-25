Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ο Sir Brian May υποστηρίζει περήφανα την επιτυχημένη συλλογή δειγμάτων αστεροειδών της NASA

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο Sir Brian May υποστηρίζει περήφανα την επιτυχημένη συλλογή δειγμάτων αστεροειδών της NASA

Sir Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, expressed his immense pride in being part of the team that successfully collected NASA’s first asteroid samples from deep space. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft released a capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu during a flyby of Earth. This capsule safely landed in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City. Sir Brian played a crucial role in helping to identify the optimal location for the sample collection.

Although he couldn’t be present for the momentous occasion as he was rehearsing for a Queen tour, Sir Brian sent a heartfelt message of support to NASA and its dedicated team. He congratulated everyone involved in the mission for their hard work and wished them a happy sample return day. Sir Brian also praised his “dear friend” Dante Lauretta, with whom he collaborated on the creation of the book “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid,” a comprehensive 3D atlas of the asteroid.

This successful sample collection marks a significant milestone for both NASA and global space agencies, as it is the first mission of its kind since 2020. It underscores the advancements in space exploration and highlights the importance of studying asteroids to gain insights into the origins of our solar system and potential resources for future missions.

Πηγές:
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully collects sample from asteroid Bennu
– “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Brian May and Dante Lauretta

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα επαινεί την ιστορική προσγείωση της Ινδίας στο φεγγάρι

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Μια εξερεύνηση της μετατόπισης μετριασμού και των επιπτώσεών της στους στίγματα βατράχια της Κολούμπια

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη εξετάζει τις επιπτώσεις της μετατόπισης μετριασμού στους στίγματα βατράχια της Κολούμπια

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα επαινεί την ιστορική προσγείωση της Ινδίας στο φεγγάρι

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια εξερεύνηση της μετατόπισης μετριασμού και των επιπτώσεών της στους στίγματα βατράχια της Κολούμπια

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη εξετάζει τις επιπτώσεις της μετατόπισης μετριασμού στους στίγματα βατράχια της Κολούμπια

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μελετώντας τις Επιπτώσεις της Μετατόπισης Μετριασμού στους Κηλιδωτούς Βατράχους της Κολούμπια

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια