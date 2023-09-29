Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η ISRO της Ινδίας σχεδιάζει αποστολή στην Αφροδίτη

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η ISRO της Ινδίας σχεδιάζει αποστολή στην Αφροδίτη

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced its plans to send a mission to Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system. The mission, unofficially known as Shukrayaan, is expected to launch in the coming years.

ISRO Chief S Somanath confirmed that the mission to Venus has been configured and the necessary payloads have already been developed. Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density, is an interesting planet for exploration and studying its surface and atmosphere could answer questions in the field of space science.

The Shukrayaan 1 mission aims to analyze the geological composition of Venus and investigate the link between solar radiation and surface particles. Additionally, studying Venus will provide insights into the planet’s past and potentially shed light on Earth’s history billions of years ago.

India’s efforts to explore Venus highlight the country’s increasing importance in space exploration. In the past, ISRO successfully launched the Mangalyaan mission to Mars, which produced valuable scientific data and images.

The mission to Venus will join a list of previous Venus missions, including the European Space Agency’s Venus Express, which orbited from 2006 to 2016, and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, which has been orbiting since 2016.

Overall, India’s future mission to Venus represents an exciting opportunity to further expand our understanding of the solar system and contribute to advancements in space science.

Πηγές:
– [Πηγή 1]
– [Πηγή 2]

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Αστροφωτογράφος απαθανάτισε την εκπληκτική εικόνα της βροχής μετεωριτών των Περσείδων

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Το φεγγάρι του Δία, Ευρώπη, περιέχει διοξείδιο του άνθρακα, αυξάνοντας την πιθανότητα ζωής

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Perseverance Rover της NASA απαθανάτισε εκπληκτικά πλάνα του Martian Dust Devil

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Αστροφωτογράφος απαθανάτισε την εκπληκτική εικόνα της βροχής μετεωριτών των Περσείδων

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το φεγγάρι του Δία, Ευρώπη, περιέχει διοξείδιο του άνθρακα, αυξάνοντας την πιθανότητα ζωής

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Perseverance Rover της NASA απαθανάτισε εκπληκτικά πλάνα του Martian Dust Devil

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb καταγράφει εκπληκτική κοντινή πλάνο του NGC 6822

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια