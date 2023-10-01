Ζωή στην πόλη

Shukrayaan-1: Η αποστολή της Ινδίας στην Αφροδίτη για να αποκαλύψει τα μυστικά της

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
India’s space agency, ISRO, is preparing for its next mission, Shukrayaan-1, which aims to uncover the mysteries of Venus and explore its potential habitability. The mission, informally known as Shukrayaan-1, is in the early stages of development, with the design being finalized and instruments being developed.

Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density, is a fascinating and enigmatic planet. While its surface is extremely inhospitable, with temperatures reaching up to 460 degrees Celsius (862 degrees Fahrenheit), Venus has the potential to teach us more about the formation and evolution of our solar system.

The primary focus of the Shukrayaan-1 mission is to study Venus’ atmosphere, which is thick and predominantly composed of carbon dioxide. The mission will utilize a suite of instruments to measure the composition, dynamics, and chemistry of the atmosphere, as well as search for signs of water vapor. This exploration will provide valuable insights into the planet’s past, present, and potential future.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath describes Venus as an “interesting planet” and believes that the Shukrayaan-1 mission could help us understand the link between solar radiation and surface particles on Venus. By studying Venus, scientists hope to answer important questions in space science and gain a better understanding of our solar system.

Shukrayaan-1 is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration and will contribute to the country’s scientific achievements. If successful, this mission will expand our knowledge of Venus and contribute to our understanding of the universe.

Sources: India Today, NDTV

