Νέα μελέτη λύνει το μυστήριο της φωτεινότητας των πρώιμων γαλαξιών

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023
A new study has shed light on the mystery of why early galaxies appear to be massive and mature, even though they existed in the universe’s infancy. The study, conducted by researchers at Northwestern University, used sophisticated computer simulations to model the evolution of the earliest galaxies.

The simulations revealed that star formation in these early galaxies occurred in occasional bursts, rather than at a steady pace. This bursty star formation led to large fluctuations in the brightness of the galaxies. As a result, these relatively small galaxies could appear as bright as genuinely massive galaxies, giving the impression of great mass.

According to lead author Guochao Sun, “Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright.”

The findings of the study provide an explanation for the unexpected brightness of early galaxies without challenging the standard cosmological model. The researchers believe that the bursts of star formation in smaller galaxies, followed by the explosion of large stars as supernovas, create conditions for another burst of star formation. In larger galaxies, the stronger gravitational effects prevent these bursts, resulting in steady star formation.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which became operational in 2022, has detected about 10 times more very bright galaxies from cosmic dawn than anticipated. Despite defying initial expectations, the phenomenon of bursty star formation offers an explanation for these observations.

The study researchers are optimistic that Webb will continue to challenge our understanding of the universe and provide further insights. As Guochao Sun states, “This is exactly how science is done and progressed.”

Πηγές:
– Πανεπιστήμιο Northwestern
– Astrophysical Journal Letters

