Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το InSight Lander της NASA ανακαλύπτει τον μεγαλύτερο σεισμό που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ στον Άρη

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

18 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το InSight Lander της NASA ανακαλύπτει τον μεγαλύτερο σεισμό που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ στον Άρη

NASA’s InSight lander has made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars, detecting the largest earthquake to ever be recorded on the Red Planet. This marsquake had a magnitude of 4.7, which may not seem significant on Earth, but it is a substantial shake for Mars.

Unlike Earth, Mars does not have plate tectonics, the geological process that usually causes earthquakes. Initially, scientists believed that the quake may have been caused by a meteorite impact, but their search for an impact crater yielded no results. This led them to a new conclusion – the quake was actually triggered by tectonic activity within Mars itself, similar to rumbling deep within the planet.

This discovery sheds new light on Mars’ seismic activities and provides insights into the planet’s interior. “This represents a significant step forward in our understanding of Martian seismic activity and takes us one step closer to better unraveling the planet’s tectonic processes,” said planetary scientist Ben Fernando of the University of Oxford.

During its four-year mission, InSight’s seismometer recorded 1,319 marsquakes. Mars’ single, unbroken crust still has active faults that can trigger quakes, even though the planet is slowly shrinking and cooling with no active plate tectonic processes.

The researchers determined that the 4.7 magnitude quake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region in Mars’ southern hemisphere, about 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location. It was likely a few dozen miles below the surface. The energy released during this quake was more powerful than all the other marsquakes recorded by InSight combined.

The absence of an impact crater puzzled scientists, as it resembled two meteorite impacts that InSight had previously detected. The findings of this quake play a crucial role in understanding Mars’ geological history and its distribution of seismic activity.

With future human missions to Mars being planned, a greater understanding of Martian seismic activity is crucial. It will help in ensuring the safety and success of these missions.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Υδατική χημεία σε ανθρακούχα πλανητοειδή: σύνθεση πρεβιοτικών οργανικής ύλης

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε λεύκανση κοραλλιών σε απροσδόκητα βάθη στον Ινδικό Ωκεανό

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν ισχυρή έκρηξη ενέργειας από τα βάθη του Σύμπαντος

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Υδατική χημεία σε ανθρακούχα πλανητοειδή: σύνθεση πρεβιοτικών οργανικής ύλης

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε λεύκανση κοραλλιών σε απροσδόκητα βάθη στον Ινδικό Ωκεανό

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν ισχυρή έκρηξη ενέργειας από τα βάθη του Σύμπαντος

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb της NASA αποκαλύπτει νέο Jet Stream στον Ισημερινό του Δία

19 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια