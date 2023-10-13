Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν την επανατοποθέτηση κεντρομερών στο γονιδίωμα της σόγιας

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν την επανατοποθέτηση κεντρομερών στο γονιδίωμα της σόγιας

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has shed light on the phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome. Centromere repositioning involves the formation of new centromeres at different locations on the chromosomes without altering the genetic sequences. This process is known to play a crucial role in genome evolution and speciation in mammalian species.

In their study, the researchers analyzed the centromere structures of 27 soybean accessions, which included wild soybeans, landraces, and cultivars. Using CENH3-ChIP-seq data, they identified two new centromere satellites associated with chromosome 1, revealing significant rearrangements in the centromere structures of this chromosome across different accessions. The researchers observed a high frequency of centromere repositioning on 14 out of 20 chromosomes, with many of the newly formed centromeres located near the native centromeres.

The researchers also conducted hybridization experiments by crossing two accessions with mismatched centromeres. The results showed that a significant proportion of centromeres in the subsequent generation underwent changes in both size and position compared to their parental counterparts. This highlights the role of centromere satellites in centromere organization and stability.

This groundbreaking research not only unveils the widespread phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome but also emphasizes the importance of centromere satellites in controlling centromere positions and supporting their critical functions. The findings contribute to a better understanding of soybean genome evolution and have implications for the fields of genetics and developmental biology.

Πηγές:

Yang Liu et al, Pan-centromere reveals widespread centromere repositioning of soybean genomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2310177120

Κινεζική Ακαδημία Επιστημών

Phys.org

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Νεαρός αστρονόμος αγκαλιάζει τη μαγεία της έκλειψης ηλίου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε τεκτονική πλάκα «Πόντος»: Λείπει ένα κομμάτι της αρχαίας Γης είναι το Βόρνεο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Το Παρατηρητήριο Gaia ανακαλύπτει μισό εκατομμύριο αστέρια σε κοντινό σμήνος

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Νεαρός αστρονόμος αγκαλιάζει τη μαγεία της έκλειψης ηλίου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκε τεκτονική πλάκα «Πόντος»: Λείπει ένα κομμάτι της αρχαίας Γης είναι το Βόρνεο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Παρατηρητήριο Gaia ανακαλύπτει μισό εκατομμύριο αστέρια σε κοντινό σμήνος

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η γενετική επηρεάζει την αλτρουιστική συμπεριφορά στις μέλισσες

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια